Australian Twins Anna And Lucy DeCinque Share A Sweetheart

These Aussie Twins make This Guy’s Kinky AF dreams Come True – No Judgment, Though

The Story

Saddle up, males, ’cause this package’s about to get strange. A recently available element on Australian television about twins (and what makes these dynamic duos different) in addition revealed the strange story of two Aussie similar twin sisters, Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who do every little thing collectively, dress similar, and also share… a boyfriend.

Yep. You browse that correct. Someplace Down Unsite de rencontre pour lesbienner, there’s a dude probably city on two women who look exactly the same then sleeping with all of them in their “super king-size” bed. The clip below gets to many of the a lot more TV-appropriate details, leaving out whether or not they perform, actually, do *everything* with each other. So we do not know whether this person is actually residing on loads of individuals dreams immediately… but the guy could be. Go here:

The Lesson

We live-in 2016, consequently it is already tomorrow, and let me make it clear: tomorrow is full of merely definitely gobstoppingly unusual items that tends to make the ancestors have actually a dang old-timey stroke when they could merely notice it. iPhones, hoverboards, vape pens, man-buns, and a set of Aussie twins hypothetically having threesomes with just one guy.

But you know very well what? To every their freakin’ own, man. If they have a situation worked out in which everyone’s happy (and clearly they’dn’t been pleased in past times matchmaking separate dudes) and everybody’s a consenting xxx, subsequently great on it. They are living their finest life and not givin’ a f*ck; we must all be thus fortunate.

Though if they actually ever breakup… that is going to be at least twice since complicated as a normal break up.