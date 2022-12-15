Jalen Hurts Handles The Parsons Comments

Much of the talk around the NFL for the last couple of days has it been about comments that were made by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Michael Parsons. He said that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is basically being carried by his Philadelphia Eagles teammates and the play designs of the coaches. He said that the Eagles team has more to do with Hurts’ success rather than the quarterback himself. He is saying the Eagles talent is carrying Hurts rather than Hurts carrying the Eagles.

I thought that Jalen came back with the right comment. The Eagles aren’t playing the Cowboys this week, so he doesn’t have time to think about or comment on statements made by Dallas players. He’s focused on beating the Bears and that’s it. It was obvious what Hurts should say and he didn’t miss a beat in saying the obvious. The Eagles play the Chicago Bears this week and that’s what they need to be focused on.

I don’t agree with Parson’s comments because Hurts has been the best quarterback and the Most Valuable Player in the NFL so far this season. He’s got the best quarterback rating in the league when throwing the football, but he’s also contributed greatly with amazing runs and has gained over 600 yards rushing. Hurts is a quarterback when he drops into the pocket, but he’s like a running back, when he tucks the ball under his arm and runs. He has run for 10 touchdowns.

The comments by Parsons has been the number one topic all around the television and radio, but it’s garbage. All MVP’s have had good teammates. If you look at his numbers and they way he has contributed through the air and on the ground, there’s not another player in the league who has been more valuable to his football team.

I think it’s very clear that the Eagles are the target. I think Parsons would love to distract Hurts and his teammates. They’re everybody’s target because right now they’re the best team in the NFL. If they play the game the way they’re capable of playing the game, they’re going to be very, very difficult to beat. Now that’s not saying they can’t be beaten because we already know they lost one game this year, so they can be beaten, but I think they’ve taken their game to a higher level. Since they went through a few mediocre performances in the middle of the season and lost the game to the Washington Commanders, they’ve taken their game up a few levels. They have played their best football of the season in the last two weeks with dominating wins over both the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

The Eagles have a great chance to win it all in Arizona at the Super Bowl in February of 2023 because they are strong in just about every area of their football team. That’s not Hurts’ fault. If you think about previous great Super Bowl teams like the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and New England Patriots, they all had great players and great coaches, who all contributed to winning.

The Eagles are going to need to beat the Dallas Cowboys and/or the San Francisco 49ers to get to the Super Bowl. They are all very good football teams and I would not be shocked if the Eagles battle them in a close game. Right now Hurts is playing great and he doesn’t need to concern himself with what people are saying. It doesn’t matter about the Most Valuable Player award and all these other things, he needs to just stay focused on preparing to play his best. He put in the work during the off-season and it’s rare to see somebody especially a quarterback make the kind of improvements that he has made in just one off-season. He’s been tremendous and so I see nothing but great things ahead for him and this football team. I expect them to win the Super Bowl early next year.