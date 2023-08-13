Eagles Lose Close One To The Ravens 20-19

The Eagles weren’t able to end the Ravens 24-game preseason winning streak, but numerous players showed the promise that we are hoping to see in the regular season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson seemed to hit the ground running. He did a nice job of keeping the Ravens defense off balanced and guessing. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai didn’t show a lot on the defensive side, but he seemed to do a good job, after all it was just a preseason game.

I think the Eagles will have a more effective backup quarterback this year compared to last year because Marcus Mariota will be a very effective run threat like Jalen Hurts, but he’s not as good of a passer especially when it comes to throwing the ball downfield. Just like at training camp, Mariota looked up veteran slot receiver Greg Ward or he ran with the ball. Mariota has got to learn the Eagles passing game, so he can effectively look at the first option, then second and maybe the third. I was expecting more from a veteran quarterback.

Eagles veteran running back D’Andre Swift showed why they traded for him by putting a move on a Baltimore defender and left him lying on the ground on an eleven yard run. I wasn’t thrilled by the other

Rookie quarterback Tanner McKee did a nice job of running the offense. He showed his ability to read the defensive coverages and make all of the throws. He was doing a good job of quickly getting the ball out of his hands and putting it on the money. He connected on back shoulder fades, team

We can see why the Birds made defensive tackle Jalen Carter their first pick in the draft because he’s going to be very tough to block one on one. He used his quickness and power as he went by a Baltimore Ravens guard very easily. I expect the rookie to have a big year because they can’t double team him with the presence of Haasan Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Nolan Smith.

I was saddened to see backup linebacker and key Special Teams player Shaun Bradley carted off after a punt. He was lined up on the left side and his knee seemed to buckle when he tried to block. He fell down with a Baltimore Ravens player standing over him.

Safety K’von Wallace did a nice job of making tackles in the game. He was very effective and active. I like what I’m seeing from rookie safety Sydney Brown was also making tackles all over the field. He’s got a burst to close on the ball carrier and he makes plays. Wallace has been a surprise, but this was expected from Brown, so it will be interesting to see where things go.

Rookie cornerback Eli Ricks made the defensive play of the game when he picked off a pass and took it back to the house. Amazingly, he almost picked off a second pass in a similar situation. There’s no question that his outstanding play will get attention from Eagles coaches as well as coaches and scouts throughout the league.