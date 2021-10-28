The Eagles Defense Led The Way In Carolina

The Eagles defense led the way in the win over the Panthers. They didn’t start out hot because the Panthers were able to move the ball early on. The Birds defense kept the team into the game by forcing turnovers when the Eagles offense was faltering. The Eagles offense had put the defense in some bad situations but the defense made plays when they had to do it.

The defense set up some scoring opportunities for the offense with an interception by Darius Slay, who had another interception that was instrumental in stopping the Panthers from scoring and keeping the Eagles in the game.

And the defense by Slay and the other starting cornerback Steven Nelson a The Eagles defensive line a productive day with Javon Hargrave getting a sack, as well as Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat. The defensive line played one of the better games of the season.