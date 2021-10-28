The Eagles Offense Did Just Enough Vs. The Panthers

This was not a brilliant performance by the Eagles offense. They weren’t on drives up and down the field against the Panthers the way they were against the Chiefs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his crew seemed to be out of sync all day long and they struggled mightily in the first half. It was awful.

Looking back at the game, the Eagles offense was doing very little other than three and out. The few times they were able to move the ball proved to be the difference in the game. They moved the ball at the right times, when it was do or die. They moved the ball just enough at the end of the first half to make it a 15 to 6 game.

Hurts and company made the plays when they need to and that was at the end of the game with everything on the line. Hurts was able to punch in two touchdowns. Yes the two touchdowns in the second half was ultimately the difference in the game, even though they didn’t put a big numbers.