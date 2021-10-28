The Eagles Offensive Game Plan Was Missing Vs. The Bucs

The Eagles offense was really pathetic for most of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There didn’t seem to be a clear game plan of how to attack the Buccaneers defense. They ran the Run-Pass-Options or RPO’s, but there wasn’t a plan and really the Eagles fans picked it up. When the Birds finally handed the ball off to Miles Sanders on a running play and he gained a first down, you could hear the cheer. It was a kind of a mocking cheer from Eagles fans. It was just to let the Eagles offensive coaches know that they weren’t doing a good job of attacking the Tampa Bay defense. They weren’t running the football at all.

The offensive game plan seems to be – Give the ball to quarterback Jalen Hurts and let him create an effective play, but that’s not an NFL game plan.

It was much like the Carolina game where they had Hurts rolling towards the sideline and either running out of bounds or throwing the pass out of bounds or down the sideline to a receiver. When they get down on the goal line, you know that they’re going to run a Rub Route or Pick Play. This week the referees didn’t call a penalty, so Zach Ertz caught a touchdown. But my goodness, you don’t have any more creativity than just running that same Rub Route play every time you get in the red zone. That’s not a NFL offensive attack or a NFL red zone attack.

It is very frustrating to look at the Eagles when they have the ball because you really don’t see a plan. When an offensive coordinator looks at a defense, they identify the strengths and the weaknesses of the defense. They look at the personnel of the defense and they decide which defenders they are going to attack. They also decide plays and strategies to attack defensive alignments and coverages. They say this is the guy we’re going to attack or these three guys we’re going to attack. They decide on plays that can beat the strategy of the defensive alignments and the coverages. I don’t see this planning in what the Eagles are doing offensively.