The Eagles Have The Best “Garbage” Offense In NFL History

We’ve seen it week after week. The Philadelphia Eagles can do nothing offensively for nearly an entire game, but once they sense that the game is just about over and there’s no way they can come all the way back, the offense starts exploding with big plays.

In the Las Vegas game, once the Raiders made the score 30-7, the Eagles offense knew it was time to show their stuff. They had to make sure and be comfortable with the score and time left on the clock. As soon as they were completely confident there was no way for them to come back, the offense kicked into high gear.

The Birds have the best “Garbage” offense in NFL history. They do their best when there’s no way they can win. It’s strange, but true. They are tremendous when they see fans walking out of the stadium. They come to life, once they’re down by three or four touchdowns. It happens game after game. They came back against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, once the score was 28-7. Remember how they closed out the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t cooperate.

I will put the Eagles offense up against any other “Garbage” time offense in the league. Once they see a blowout score and they’re deep into the fourth quarter, look out. I say this confidently that they have by far “The Best Garbage Offense In The History of the NFL!!!

Remember when there’s no way they can win the game, they start moving the football up and down the field. Thanks to opposing defenses who start just playing out the clock.