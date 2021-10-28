The Eagles May Have The Worse Pass Defense In NFL History

Statistically the Eagles are trying to be the worst pass defense in NFL history. They’ve already allowed four quarterbacks to complete 80% of their passes in a season and that had never happened before in the history of the NFL. What’s amazing about the stat is the fact that they still have ten games to play. This has never happened before in NFL history and they have ten games left to make it worse. The bottomline is that the Birds don’t know what they’re doing defensively.

They just seem like that they don’t get it. The Eagles defensive players come out and line up in the position that they’re going to be in and never disguise their alignment. Good NFL defenses are always making this quarterback guess what coverage or blitz they’re running on that particular play.

A NFL defense doesn’t want to show the other opposing quarterback the coverage. The defensive players should move around before the snap of the football, so the quarterback isn’t sure where the defensive players are going to be when the ball is snapped.

The defense wants to give him different looks intentionally. They want to make it look like they are in a certain zone, but they’re really not. They want to show him that the three deep look, but they’re really in a two-deep. They want to show him man-to-man, but really be in a zone.

They want to look like they’re doubling the tight end, but they really are doubling one of the wide receivers. Good defenses come up in a blitz look, then shift into two-deep man-to-man coverage, just before the snap.