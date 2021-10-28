The Eagles Play Better But Fall To The Chiefs 42-30

The Eagles played better this week, but they continued to make costly mistakes. The Birds were still no match for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been apart of the last two Super Bowls. The Eagles led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played his best game of the season, battled the Andy Reid-led Chiefs, but they couldn’t keep up with them for four quarters.

Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes on the way to victory. Chiefs All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught four of the passes from Mahomes. Hill was just too quick and too fast for the Birds secondary.

Still the Eagles offense led by Hurts and wide receiver Devonta Smith kept the Eagles in the game. The Birds had a lead in the second half and were going blow for blow with the Chiefs for a while. The Eagles had three touchdowns called back. Two of the penalties were legitimate but there was a pick penalty that was a bad call.