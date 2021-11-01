The Eagles Dominated With Their Running Game

The Eagles made a statement yesterday with their running game. They enforced their will on the Detroit Lions and there was nothing the Lions could do about it. It was an old-fashioned butt whupping. They ran the football down the throats of the Detroit defense.

It was shocking because for most of the season, all the Eagles fans have been begging head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff to run the football a little bit. Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who is injured at the moment, can’t be feeling very good today or yesterday. It was game after game earlier in the season that Sirianni and his crew wouldn’t let Sanders run with the ball. He was getting less than 10 carries a game.

The Eagles backup running backs, Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and Kenneth Gainwell made a huge impact in their game against the Detroit Lions as the Birds ran for 236 yards. Scott and Howard each scored two touchdowns and they made it a runaway win for the Eagles.

It was shocking as the Eagles came out with a commitment to run the football and they put together long drives with back to back to back runs. It’s something we haven’t seen all season long. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was the leading rusher with 71 yards but Scott carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Howard carried the ball 12 for 57 yards and two touchdowns as well. They had Scott using his speed and quickness, while they just Howard pound the Detroit defense by running right up the gut.

The key thing that the Eagles did was punching the ball into the end zone. They weren’t just putting together long drives, they were long touchdown scoring drives.