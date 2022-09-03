Eagles Name Their 2022 Captains

I was impressed with the Eagles naming of their seven captains. They went with players who are proven to have the great ability to lead and be consistent to show how to prepare to be great. All of the players on the list except Jalen Hurts has been to the Pro Bowl, so other players and coaches around the NFL have recognized the excellence of these players.

Of course, it starts with the quarterback, Hurts, because his leadership may have helped this team grow up faster than normal. I don’t know that this team is as polished as everybody says, but we will see. This young man is pursuing excellence and he’s got this football team doing the same. We’ re going to see if they can transfer this togetherness and pursuit of excellence onto the football field and wind up with a championship level squad. Hurts is the embodiment of a hard working leader.

I stress again, he’s the one Eagles captain, who hasn’t been to the Pro Bowl, but from a leadership standpoint he’s got all of the ingredients you would want in a captain. He demands the best out of himself, works tirelessly and puts everything he has into being prepared for the games. Of course we need him to take a step up when it comes to production this year. The team needs him to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league and that means getting close to the Top 10 or 15. That’s what we expect out of Hurts this year and of course, if he gives that to the Eagles, you’re going to have a championship level football team.

I don’t even need to say anything about one of the captains, center Jason Kelce. We’re probably talking about a Hall of Fame level player, who’s been one of the best at his position for most of the years which he has played in the NFL. He is a great leader, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl Championship a few years ago. He demands everything out of himself as a championship level player.

We say the same thing about the other offensive captain, Lane Johnson, who is amazingly underrated even though he’s a Pro Bowl right tackle, but everybody seems to take his consistent excellence for granted. He was drafted in the first round and expected to be very good, he’s lived up to it and is probably the best right tackle in the National Football League. No longer are most of the best pass rushers on the left side of the offense. Many of the great pass rushers line up against Mr. Johnson, but that’s the last you hear of them.

Johnson’s excellence had a great deal to do with the winning of the Super Bowl up in Minnesota against the Patriots. The Birds were able to throw the ball so often because they knew Johnson was going to dominate the New England pass rush. Lane has great leadership qualities because he pushes himself for excellence throughout the off-season and always shows up in great shape. Johnson could eventually be a Hall of Fame level offensive tackle because of the consistency of his excellence.

Big Fletcher Cox is one of the team’s defensive captains. He came into the NFL with a lot expected of him because he was the 12th pick in the first round and he’s lived up to the excellence that was expected. He’s been a great player and a Pro Bowl level player for nearly 10 years. Cox has been a tremendously dominant force in the middle of the Birds defense, who has forced teams to double-team him thereby freeing up other players to make plays. Many times he’s been dominant despite all of the double-teams. The former Mississippi State star is very close to having a Hall of Fame level career like Kelce and Johnson.

Defensive end Brandon Graham is another defensive captain. He has been one of the spiritual leaders of the Eagles because of his enthusiasm for the game. As a media person, I have enjoyed going into the Birds locker room because I knew there was one guy in there with a smile and plenty to say. He has the type of spirit and fight in him that is contagious and inspirational to his teammates. Graham is always in a good mood and enjoying every day. He’s always battling and working hard. Graham has made himself into a Pro Bowl level player. He’s been a great Eagles player, but even more than that he’s just a great guy. He shows his enthusiasm during the game with his play and the fact that he never shuts up. He’s always talking.

Another Eagles defensive captain, who is always running his mouth is cornerback Darius Slay. He’s just a great cornerback who has great knowledge of his position. Slay has great instincts and football intelligence, plus he’s got a lively personality. Slay is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and it’s his first time ever being a captain. He’s much like Graham in that he plays with an enthusiastic spirit that’s contagious.

Their special teams captain is kicker Jake Elliott, who has been their money guy. He’s the Eagles player, who is always cool and collected. He has made the big kicks with everything on the line and he’s done it consistently. Elliott has a strong leg and he’s the guy, who brings a peace and a confidence to the forefront with games on the line. His teammates believe in him. Elliott is Pro Bowl level player and leader, who shows up week after week and year after year.

All of these guys deserve to be captains of the Eagles 2022 ball club, hopefully they’ll lead and help this team reach its goals.