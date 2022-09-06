Should Eagles Immediately Start Gardner-Johnson At Safety?

I like to move the Eagles made to acquire safety/nickel corner Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but I don’t agree with throwing him in there as a starter at the safety position, immediately. Gardner-Johnson has been playing mainly slot corner throughout his entire career, so they need to give him some time in practice to get comfortable in that new position.

If I were in charge of the Birds defense, I wouldn’t just throw him in there. I would take my time about putting him in the lineup as a safety. Why did the Birds have to get rid of Anthony Harris so quickly? Why couldn’t they have kept him around for a while then move they would be able to move Gardner-Johnson in gradually?

The Eagles don’t have games to throw away because they have a safety like Gardner-Johnson, who is learning the coverages. If he makes a mistake deep down the field, that’s likely going to be a touchdown.

When you’re playing a position that you’re not familiar with you, you are a problem for your own team. The Eagles can’t afford to have a safety making mistakes back there.

During a play, you don’t have time to really cognitively think about what is your assignment. You must know it clearly and then you must react. You don’t have the time to think. You must have a feel for what you are going to do. While playing you make a great deal of your actions instinctively. I don’t think it’s wise to have a player doing something he’s not familiar with, while so much is on the line.

I would have made it a point to have Harris around for a few games until Gardner-Johnson got comfortable playing the safety position.

If I were the Lions offensive coordinator, I would run motions and shifts before each play to take advantage of Gardner-Johnson lack of familiarity with the Eagles defense.