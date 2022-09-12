Will Jalen Survive This Season?

Article By Peter Visalli – After a down and up week one win on the road at Detroit I came out of this week with mixed emotions. As the saying goes a win is a win and we’ll certainly take it. However, this win brought me some concerns. Mainly, how long can Jalen Hurts sustain running as much as he does?

Watching Dak Prescott injure his hand last night that will now cost the Cowboys 8 weeks and effectively their season had me thinking, “what if that were Jalen Hurts?”. Especially after that late Tracy Walker hit that got himself ejected from the game. You are only as good as your ability to play.

Where Jalen Hurts started shaky yesterday with his first ever 0-5 start, he ended up 18-27 after that. He and AJ Brown have seemingly developed instant chemistry as AJ hauled in 155 of Hurts’ 243 yards passing. Now with it being confirmed that Derek Barnett is out for the season with a torn ACL I hope this isn’t the beginning of the injury bug floating through the locker room.

If I’m Nick Sirianni, I’d have to seriously consider having a discussion with Jalen about limiting the amount of times that he runs. Stretching a 3rd and 15 into a first down sure is exciting, but is it worth potentially losing the QB for the season?

The passing game certainly got rolling yesterday as did the run game aside from Hurts. This offense has the potential to be high powered with Hurts at the helm. So let’s try to keep him there for the foreseeable future.

And if we thought the defense had a tough test week one with D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, wait until next week when Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson come to town. That’s a scary duo to deal with considering the monster numbers that D’Andre Swift put up yesterday. The defense needs to tighten up, but having 38 points of leeway certainly helps take the pressure off of them.

I hope to see more of this high scoring offense and that is contingent upon Jalen Hurts staying healthy and getting the ball into AJ Brown’s hands. Right now the Eagles best option is a healthy Jalen Hurts.

