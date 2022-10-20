All You Philly Sports Fans Take A Breath

Article By Peter Visalli – Yes Philly sports fans take a breath because the Phillies are off today. You Philly Sports fans must get ready to have Citizens Bank Park rocking tomorrow and for the rest of the weekend. Yes, it’s going to be a wild weekend for the city of Philadelphia.

Who would have ever thought that a Sunday Night Smackdown on the Cowboys would be an afterthought? Well, our Phightin’ Phils are back in the NLCS and damn does it feel good? And let’s not forget the supposed bottom of the barrel Flyers are sitting at 2-0 as well.

While it’s nice to look at the big picture of Philadelphia sports sitting on top of the world, let’s take a few minutes to focus on the Eagles. Dallas came to town and home they went with yet another loss. The Eagles did their usual act. They came out like a house on fire and then fell a little flat in the second half, that is until their final drive.

It’s almost as if they only want to play if the game is interesting. With the exception of

Minnesota in week two the Eagles have allowed their opponents to creep back into almost every game so far this year. Of course they remain the leagues only unbeaten team which has shown us that they’re finding ways to win, which has been so exciting and refreshing to watch.

As I’ve said in previous weeks, what else do we need to see from them, short of a victory over the Bills? That is something we may get the chance to see in February at this pace. That said, the trade deadline is approaching so does trader Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman pull

the trigger on something? You never know what he’s up to or what he’s going to do.

There’s a lot of talk out there about Christian McCaffery. Personally, I wouldn’t touch him. He’s going to be expensive and he’s injury prone and I think the running game is just fine when Sirianni isn’t getting away from it. How’s the saying go? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. This team is gelling in a way we’ve seen very few times in the past. The last two times they’ve been 6-0, they’ve made to the Super Bowl.

I’d say just keep it all together if I were Howie. Unless a LeGarrette Blount style power back is out there on the cheap or perhaps another linebacker or safety to help in the short passing game, this isn’t a squad you want to give future assets away from. As it stands now, the Eagles would have the number 5 overall pick in next years draft to complement the possible number 32 pick.

There’s such a great balance of young and veteran talent on the Eagles current roster. The draft picks are invaluable to the Birds team in the future. The Eagles are going to be able to stay more than relevant for years to come with where they are right now, so let’s not mess with anything. This is working, steady as she goes! Let’s stay Arizona bound! – Article By Peter Visalli