The Eagles Running Game Could Make Niners Defense Vulnerable

I think the Eagles must run the football right at the 49ers, the NFL’s Number One Ranked Defense, when they play them at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3pm. The speed of the Niners linebackers makes it very hard to run outside, but you can run at them because their backers, All-Pro #54 Fred Warner and the talented #57 Dre Greenlaw aren’t very big. They’re between 225 and 230 pounds. I think the Eagles can get physical with the Niners front and establish their running game very well by running inside and off tackle.

Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson will play a key role inside. I think the defensive tackle duo they had last week of Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams is better than the 49ers defensive tackles #91 Arik Armstead and #99 Javon Kinlaw. We didn’t hear very much from Lawrence and Williams in the Eagles-Giants battle, even though Lawrence was unblockable in their game against the Vikings. Kelce and company dominated New York so much with their inside running game, that the Birds didn’t need to throw the football very much. Last Saturday, it was run after run after run.

Running this week makes sense because it will slow down their top pass rusher, probable NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL sack leader #97 Nick Bosa. He will be a hand full for the Birds, but running the ball effectively will hopefully slow him down. I think they need to run right after him at times. At least he will be forced to think run first. I like the thought of big 365-pound left tackle Jordan Mailata pounding Bosa every time he gets the chance.

Another factor that the Niners will have to deal with, will be the threat of Jalen Hurts keeping the ball after possible handoffs. That threat will help the Birds run inside on the 49ers because it will occupy defenders. The Read Options and Run Pass Options will force the Niners outside defenders to stay outside because of the risk of Jalen pulling the ball out of the running backs stomach and taking off around the corner. Chances are that Hurts’ shoulder will be feeling even better than he did against the Giants, so he’s likely to run more often than he did against New York.

I will admit that the Niners linebackers, Warner and Greenlaw are much better than the Giants backers, but I think the Eagles offensive line can still handle this defensive front. Warner and Greenlaw have great speed and quickness, but they aren’t very big. Running at them is the way to go. If the Birds offensive line plays like they’re capable of playing, they’ll overpower and dominate these backers. This battle inside will be one of the keys to the game. Once the Birds get their running game going, LOOK OUT!!! I don’t think the Niners secondary can cover the Birds receivers.

Unlike the Cowboys, the Birds have plenty of weapons to unleash on the Niners defense, but getting the running game going will be the match that starts the fire. The Eagles have many more effective weapons than the Cowboys. They’ve got A.J. Brown, DeVonte Smith, Dallas Goedert, Quez Watkins, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. This group is explosive and varied in their abilities. The Niners can’t double-team more than one receiver. If you’re an Eagles fan, start smiling once the Birds get the running game going because the 49ers defense will then be vulnerable to the Birds passing game in a major way.

I think the Eagles can shred the 49ers pass defense, if they have time to throw. Examine the Niners closely, I don’t think Niners defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has confidence in his cornerbacks, #7 Chavarius Ward and #38 Deommodore Lenoir in man-to-man and that’s why they live in those zone defenses. I saw Ward get beat deep for a touchdown by Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf in the Niners playoff game with the Seahawks. They only played man-to-man in nickel situations against the Cowboys and the Dallas receivers had the Niners corners beaten deep numerous times, but the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to connect with the open receivers. He threw the ball short on a number of occasions and he was off target numerous other times when his receivers were open.

One of the big keys to this game will be the Eagles ability to get 49ers cornerbacks Ward and Lenoir isolated in man-to-man situations. It will require the Birds offensive line doing a good job of give Hurts and the receivers time to get deep. Once they beat them the first time, they’ll be able to get in their heads. We’ve seen Brown, Smith, and Watkins beat defensive backs on deep routes throughout the season.

With Pollard out, Dallas just didn’t have enough weapons to attack the Niners defense. It was pitiful to see the Cowboys in the red zone with Lamb as their only dangerous weapon. Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have a burst any more, so the Dallas running game was done once Pollard went down.

Again, the Eagles don’t have that problem. Hurts and company have the weapons needed to stress the Niners coverages, but they will need to execute effectively in the red zone on Sunday. They need to come away with touchdowns and not just field goals when they get near the end zone. The play in the red zone will play a major role in which team goes to the Super Bowl.

For the most part, Hurts needs to take what they give him when San Francisco is playing zone. He must be careful when throwing the ball across the middle because the Niners linebackers are very aggressive in breaking on the ball, plus they’re exceptionally quick and speedy. He will need to be on time and on the money with his throws. I think head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will do a much better job of schematically attacking the Niners zone coverages than Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore did.

Again, I’m very confident that the Eagles receivers can beat the 49ers deep, when they’re in man-to-man. Cee Dee Lamb was open deep numerous times, but Prescott misfired. He had Michael Gallup open deep, but the throw was short and off target. The Niners also got a huge break when the Cowboys number one weapon Tony Pollard suffered a severe leg injury in the first half. It was basically Lamb trying to beat the Niners all by himself. Once Pollard went down, nobody else in a Dallas uniform was much of a threat to Ryans and his crew.

Remember that the Niners are vulnerable to the deep ball. The defensive line has been able to protect them with their pass rush, but I don’t think they’re going to be able to protect them this week. I’m confident that the Birds offensive line can both run block and pass block the San Francisco defensive front. It could force Ryans to start blitzing and that will leave those corners man-to-man with no help. I like the thought of Brown, Smith, Goedert and Watkins in one-on-one situations with the Niners corners.

Ryans and his staff play more man-to-man on 3rd downs or other passing downs, but they sit in their zones all the other time. They love to play zone because it’s safe for the corners and their athletic linebackers can handle covering the middle of the field because they have the foot speed of defensive backs. Again, Jalen needs to take what the defense gives him and hit some of the downfield throws on third downs when the opportunity presents itself. His decision-making has been outstanding all year long.

You can be sure that the Eagles are going to get big play opportunities. They must take advantage of them. Those plays will shake up the 49ers defense and open up other opportunities. The Niners defense is good, but I think the Eagles can have a big day moving the ball on them and putting points on the scoreboard, as long as take care of the football. Execution will be the key this week, much like every other week. They must focus on doing their jobs and everything will be fine. This could be an epic day for Hurts and his receivers.

Buckle up your seat belts EAGLES FANS because I think this is going to be a FUN RIDE!!!