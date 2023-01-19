The Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones Duel

Amazingly, the Eagles-Giants game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field will feature a battle between two quarterbacks that share similar qualities and abilities. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will bring to the game the ability to beat a defense with their arm or with their legs.

Hurts has had an amazing season, so far in 2022 and now in 2023. In fact, he’s had an NFL MVP level performance this year. He’s been able to make big plays throwing the ball and running with the ball. Whatever the Eagles have needed Hurts has been able to supply.

Jalen has been able to read defensive pass coverages and attack them where they are vulnerable. He has given his Pro Bowl level receivers, A.J. Brown, DeVante Smith and Dallas Goedert, chances to make plays when they are in one-on-one situations. At other times, he’s beaten man-to-man coverages by scrambling for big plays, when the opposing secondary turns their back to him and are chasing their man. Hurts has made the Eagles running game much better because there’s a threat on each running play that he will pull the handoff out of the running back’s belly and take off around the corner. That forces defenders who are responsible for containing outside runs to stay where they are and not help in the tackling of the running back. The threat of Hurts running with the ball blocks one of the defenders.

Hurts has had an amazing season despite missing two games with an injury. The former second round draft pick has thrown for 3701 yards with 22 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. He’s also run for 760 yards at 4.6 per carry average with 13 touchdowns.

Jones hasn’t been as consistent this year as Hurts but he has learned to take care of the football. He hasn’t turned the ball over this year the way he had done in the past. The Giants signal caller has thrown for 3205 yards with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He has run for 708 yards at a 5.9 per carry pace and 7 touchdowns.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has been able to teach Jones to take what the defense gives him and not force throws to receivers who aren’t open. It seems that Daboll has told Jones to look for the first option when throwing, then look to the second option and if they’re not open, take off running. He’s a long strider to defenders don’t realize how fast he is, but he’s an outstanding ball carrier and the Eagles must be disciplined in their pass rush or Jones will punish them with his ability to run.

In the playoff game against the Vikings, Jones has been impressive with his pinpoint passing. He was very decisive and he was on the money with his throws. He had the best game of his career against the Vikings. He threw for Jones for 302 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 73 yards, when he couldn’t find anybody open. Jones along with Saquon Barkley propelled the Giants in the NFC Divisional round with a big win over the favored Minnesota team. The Eagles will need to contain Barkley and Jones if they want to play in the NFC Championship game.

So the stage is set for this Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Divisional Round with Hurts leading his Eagles squad against Jones and his Giants team. The Eagles will be facing a quarterback who has a lot of similarities to their quarterback. It’ll be Hurts versus Jones, the quarterback that has the best game is probably going to win. The quarterback who takes care of the football is probably going to win. That means a turnover here or there will make the different in this game.

The Eagles have more weapons than the Giants, but New York has been able to stay close to opponents this year and find a way to win in the end. If the Birds play the way they’re capable of playing, they’ll beat the Giants, but they must play smart football and not be sloppy the way the Minnesota defense played. If they keep Jones in the pocket and make him throw from the pocket, they should have success. On the other hand, if they pass rush without discipline it will open the door for Jones to make plays with his legs.

I think the Eagles will come out on top with Hurts getting back to his midseason form.