Great News: Jason Kelce Will Be Back

Eagles Pro Bowl and future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce says he’s going to play at least another year as a Philadelphia Eagle. That’s great news for the Birds because Kelce does so much for the Eagles explosive offense. Of course everyone knows he is the leader of the offensive line.

He’s also one of the leaders of the Eagles football team and he, along with Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson set the tone for the offense, both in word and in the deed. He sets an example by the way he works and the way he prepares. Kelce is always both physically and mentally prepared for whatever team they’re playing.

I don’t think I could over emphasize how important Kelce is to Eagles and their quarterback Jalen Hurts. He helps in deciding how they’re going to block different defensive fronts. His eyes and experience help the young quarterback anticipate blitzes and defensive stunts. Kelce knows which way the Birds should run the football, when they come in a “Check With Me Situation” at the line of scrimmage.

Kelce is like a quarterback in his ability to anticipate what’s coming out of the defensive line up. Hurts is able to focus on the defensive secondary, while knowing Kelce is deciphering what the defensive front is likely to do.

This is extremely important for the Birds. Many times the Eagles, run and pass option offense relies making big decisions and calling plays at the line of scrimmage. Of course we know how good he is as a center, when it comes to blocking both for the passing game and the running game. There’s no other center in the history of the NFL that’s done as good of a job of pulling for sweeps and counter plays as Kelce. He is a special player and his return, immediately makes the Philadelphia Eagles a better football team.

The fact that he’s going to be back means second-year center Cam Jurgens will take over the right guard spot for free agent guard Isaac Seumalo, who is likely to sign with another team. Kelce will be there to guide Jurgens and the rest of the NFL’s best offensive line. The Birds running game will be ready to rock with Kelce teaching Jurgens how two play in the NFL. The young Cornhusker will be learning the game from one of the greatest offensive lineman to ever walk up to the line of scrimmage. I think Jurgens will do a good job at right guard and it will benefit him in the future when he has to make the calls for the offensive line, when Kelce retires.