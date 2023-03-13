Eagles T.J. Edwards To Sign With The Bears

I just learned that the Bears are going to sign Eagles middle linebacker TJ Edwards. Ian Rappaport of NFL Media (NFL Network) reports that Edwards will sign a three-year deal for $19.5 million with 12 million dollars of the deal being guaranteed. I think the Eagles would have given him that deal. That’s not even $7 million dollars a year, which is a good deal for the Birds, if you’re talking about their starting middle linebacker.

Unfortunately, he will leave a big hole in the middle of the Birds defense because he was the player, who was running things on the field. Edwards was taking the coaching calls from the sidelines, making sure everybody was in position before the ball was snapped and he made the adjustments on the field. It might not seem like a big deal, but these are very important jobs for a football team.

The Eagles have also lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. He signed with the 49ers and he got a $84 million dollar deal for three years, which is $21 million dollars a year. I know pass rushing defensive tackles are more valuable than middle linebackers in today’s NFL, but I don’t see Hargrave being three times more valuable than Edwards.



Again, I thought the Birds were going to be able to re-sign Edwards, but obviously the Bears were wise enough to know that T.J. could make them a better football team. He had a tremendous year in 2022-23. Edwards had 99 solo tackles and 159 combined solo and assisted tackles. He was a tackling machine and seemed to be all over the place. Edwards is a very smart players and he’s going to missed because he did a good job of making sure everybody was where they were supposed to be when the ball was snapped. Edwards was one of the keys to the Eagles season because he improved greatly in his pass coverage. He was solid in coverage, despite being matched up with speedy running backs, tight ends and sometimes in zone coverage against wide receivers.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman and the Birds will be forced to find someone to step in there in his place.