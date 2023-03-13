49ers Sign Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

In one of the first major moves of NFL Free Agency, Ian Rappoport of NFL Network just reported Eagles star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is going to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Yes, he’s getting the big money from the Niners, a four-year deal for $84 million and $40 million of it is guaranteed.

Hargrave, who had 11 sacks last year and wasn’t a Pro Bowler at the defensive tackle position, has to be thrilled about the deal. He didn’t make the Pro Bowl last year, but obviously anybody fairly looking at his play in 2022-23, knew that he was without a doubt among the best defensive tackles in the league.

This is definitely another shot in the gut for the Eagles, who are also going to lose middle linebacker T.J. Edwards, who is expected to the Chicago Bears. Hargrave and Edwards were two of the best players on the Eagles defense, which helped them go to the Super Bowl and come up just three points short.

Of all the other teams in the NFL, I’m amazed that the San Francisco 49ers, who had the number one defense in the NFL last year, stepped to up give this type of money to the 30-year old Hargrave. It’s the type of move which rival teams make and clearly the Birds and the Niners are rivals and it wouldn’t be a shock if they met again in the playoffs after the 2023 season. It’s understandable for the 49ers to make this type of move because they not only add to their team but they hurt and take away from one of their rivals in the same the conference. Clearly the Niners and the Eagles will likely be rivals for years to come.

How do you Eagles fans feel about the departure of Hargrave? It’s not a surprise that he’s leaving, but it is a surprise that he’s going to the 49ers.