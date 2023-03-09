Let’s Talk About The Eagles Draft Plans

We sill start with the Eagles draft positioning, which includes the number of picks they have, as they head into the 2023 NFL Draft. Birds General Manager Howie Roseman and company have four picks in the first three rounds, along with two seventh round picks.

The Eagles picks begin with the 10th pick in the first round. They also have the 30th pick in round number one. In addition, the Eagles have the 62nd pick which is in the second round. In round number three, the Birds have pick number 94. They can then sit on their hands for a few rounds because they don’t have a fourth round pick, fifth round pick or a sixth round pick.

I don’t think Roseman is going to be willing to sit still for three rounds, so I expect them to trade down with the 30th pick or with their picks in round two or three, in order to add picks in rounds four, five or six. Roseman loves to interact with the other GM’s and maneuver around. There’s no way he’s going to sit and watch three entire rounds without having a pick.

Let’s look the Eagles needs on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Birds don’t have that many players who are free agents and therefore in jeopardy of being signed by other teams. Right now, the only free agents among the starting offensive players are center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, and running back Miles Sanders.

Kelce is contemplating retirement, but likely to be re-signed if he wants to play another year.

I don’t think they’re going to be able to re-sign Seumalo. He’s a good player, but they have so many other more valuable players to sign, plus I don’t think they can afford to spend much more on their offense.

I also think they will lose Sanders to free agency. He’s an outstanding young back, but I don’t think the Birds can afford to sign him because he plays a position, running back, where you can sign rookie free agents who can come in and produce. The Birds can’t afford to pay Sanders because they’re going to need to give millions to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On the defensive side of the football, the Eagles could be losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who had a great season in 2022 with 11 sacks. I would imagine that the Birds would love to have him return, but I don’t think they can afford him. The same is true for the other starting defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox, who has been an anchor on the Birds defensive line for nearly a decade.

In the secondary, I don’t think they afford to bring back second team Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, I think there are other teams who would be willing and able to give him much more money than the Birds. They can’t afford to pay over $15 million dollars to Bradberry and Darius Slay, two Pro Bowl cornerbacks.

I do think they can re-sign middle linebacker TJ Edwards because he’s not going to get the big money offers from other teams and I think he is more valuable to the Birds than he is to other organizations. Inside linebackers aren’t as valuable as they once were because the NFL game is much more of a passing game than it is a running game. I don’t think they’re going to be able or willing to re-sign linebacker Kyzir White because he’s going to be too expensive. I expect second year linebacker Nakobe Dean to step in and take over that inside linebacker spot.

As for the Eagles safeties, I think they can re-sign Marcus Epps because I don’t think there’s going to be a great demand for him, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson is going to be very costly. He’s an outstanding young player, who is at the prime of his career and last year he tied for the league lead with six interceptions, despite being injured for most of the season. He has the skills and versatility that are rare in the NFL. It’s going to take some big bucks to sign him because I think there are other teams in the league, who realize his value.

If we look at the positions of the future NFL players, whom the Eagles talked to the at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, we can see where they interest lies. They talked to seven running backs. On the offensive side of the ball, they also talked to three interior offensive line players, as well as six offensive tackles.

We all know that the Eagles prioritize their offensive and defensive lines with their early picks in the draft. On the defensive side of the ball, the Birds contingent talked to four edge rushers, two defensive tackles, three safeties and four cornerbacks. We expect the Birds to make it a priority to attempt to address their defensive needs in this year’s draft, but you can never forget the Eagles habit of prioritizing their offensive and defensive lines.

I would not be surprised if the Eagles address their cornerback needs with the tenth pick in the first round. There are three cornerbacks, who are regarded as a the cream of the crop in this year’s draft.

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez has great size and speed. He ran a 4.36 forty yard dash and was outstanding in the drills with his quick feet and skilled back pedaling. Gonzalez has long arms and is considered a can’t miss prospect.

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. is in the same category with Gonzalez, but he’s taller and more aggressive. He ran a 4.46 but is considered a better tackler and maybe more competitive. Porter has the DOG in him, meaning he competes like his life depends on it. I like the fact that Porter grew up with a father, former Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker, Joey Porter Sr., who has taught his son about playing hardcore NFL defense.

Devon Witherspoon of Illinois ran a 4.38 in the forty yard dash in Indianapolis and many of the scouts rate him ahead of both Gonzalez and Porter. He has the speed of Gonzalez with the quick feet, along with the tenacious tackling and competitiveness of Porter. He’ll be working out for the scouts in the near future.

Chances are at number 10, two of the cornerbacks will still be on the board. Again, I like Porter’s attitude. He’s aggressive and physical, which will be a good quality for the Birds defense. I would like him to work on his ball skills, so that he picks off more passes. Turnovers should be the focus of the Eagles defense and it should be stressed to every defensive player.

If the Birds want to improve the depth on their edge rushers on the defensive line, they could draft Myles Murphy of Clemson, who would be an outstanding choice and he will likely be available at number 10 in the first round. He’s got tremendous potential, standing 6’5” and weighing 268 pounds with good speed and quickness.

What will the Eagles decide to do with the 30th pick in the first round? This decision will play a key role in their overall draft. I could see them trading down and turning that pick into additional picks in the second, third and fourth rounds.

If they could turn those four picks into six picks, Roseman would be thrilled.

I expect the Birds to add to the running back position with a ball carrier with some size like UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, the Texas Longhorns’ Roschon Johnson, Kendre Miller of TCU or Tank Bigsby of Auburn. A bigger back would go well with the smaller duo of Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Don’t be surprised if they add a safety on the roster. Alabama’s Brian Branch, Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, and Alabama’s Jordan Battle are the top safeties in this draft and I expect one of them to be an Eagle.

The interior of the Eagles defensive line is likely to be hurt by free agency, so they will need to add some talent through the draft. Mazi Smith from Michigan stands 6’3” and weighs 337 pounds. He’s an amazing athlete with freakish strength and he would flourish at the nose tackle position for the Birds. Clemson’s young Rule Orhorhoro is 6’4” and weighs 303. He’s only been playing football since his junior year in high school, but he’s a natural athlete with great quickness. I think Florida’s Gervon Dexter, who stands 6’6” and weighs 313 with long arms, would be a great pick for the Birds and their new 3/4 scheme. Dexter can control the line of scrimmage versus the run and he will stand out as a pass rusher.

You know at some point in the draft the Birds will draft an offensive lineman. North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch standing 6’6’ and weighing 303 could be their guy. He’s a very good athlete because he came to school as a tight end, but got so big they moved him to tackle. He is able to use his athleticism to block defenders in space and he also uses it against the speedy pass rushers.

Tennessee’s Darnell Wright standing 6’6” and weighing 335 is expected to go in the 3rd or 4th round and I could see the Eagles selecting him because he’s fundamentally sound and ready to play right now.

On a side note, I expect them to acquire a backup quarterback, who has the same running skills as Hurts. Don’t be surprised if they draft or sign UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

This is a very important draft for the Birds because they need one or two players, who can come in a start immediately.