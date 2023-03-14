Andre Dillard Gets $10 Million A Year From Titans

It’s amazing that the Tennessee Titans are willing to give former Eagles number draft pick Andre Dillard nearly $10 million a year, even though he’s never started for one season in his NFL career. Dillard has been an “Oak Ridge Boy”, so far in his NFL career, meaning he sits on the Oak during the games. To put it even more bluntly, he’s been a bust. He was a number one pick, who hasn’t delivered so far in his time in the NFL, yet he just got a $29 million dollars deal for three years with the Titans.

After saying that, I admit that Dylan has amazing talent, but he hasn’t shown the fighting, competitive side a good football player needs. I think that he can be a good player in the National Football League and obviously that’s what the Titans believe. But, how can they agree to pay him nearly $10 million dollars a year, despite the fact that he hasn’t done anything.

They are obviously very confident that they know he’s going to be an outstanding player for them. I could see giving him some money based on what he does after the first year, but I don’t see giving this type of money from the start.

I’ve got to give his agent a pat on the back because they got him a great three-year deal. That’s a great deal for a player, who has been sitting on the bench for three whole years.

Dillard has gotten stronger during his time with the Eagles. He’s gone in the weight room and put in the work. He’s also grown into a more competitive player than he was when he was drafted by the Eagles. He’s been more physical at practice, but this has only been at practice. He’s always been a good athlete, so everyone feels confident that he can pass block but we’re going to find out how angry and hungry he is, when we see him run block.

I want to see if Dillard will refuse to let people push him around. I want to see if he has the DOG in him. We he compete. We’ll see.