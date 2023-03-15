Eagles Sign Seattle Running Back Rashaad Penny

The Eagles have agreed to sign running back Rashaad Penny formally of the Seattle Seahawks to a one-year deal worth about $1.35 million dollars and a total of $2.1 million dollars, if he achieves certain incentives. A total of $600,000 of his salary is guaranteed. Penny is a former number one draft pick, whom the Eagles took a long look at when he was drafted in 2018.

He’s been productive for the Seahawks, when he’s been on the field, but he’s had a long injury history in the first five years of his career and that’s kept him off the field. He tore up his knee in 2019 and of course that meant a major surgery, which included a long rehabilitation period.

At the beginning of the 2021 season, Penny injured his calf and missed five games. At the end of that season, the big physical back showed what he can do when the team’s starting running back Chris Carson got injured. In the final five games of season, Penny ran for 671 yards. In three of those games, he ran for over 130 yards in three of those games.

During the 2022 season in the month of October, Penny suffered a broken leg and it caused him to miss more than half the season. It also meant another long rehabilitation period. Penny has played in only 44 of a possible 87 games during his five-year career. It’s definitely one of the reasons, the Eagles didn’t give him big money.

Penny is without a doubt a talented running back because he’s got the combination of size, he weighs 220 pounds, as well as outstanding speed. He ran the forty yard dash in 4.47. I don’t know if he still has this type of speed after numerous leg injuries during his career.

I’m not crazy about this decision by the Eagles because of his injury history. He’s been hurt in almost every season.