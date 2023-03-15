Birds Re-sign Boston Scott, The Giant Killer

Yesterday the Eagles resigned veteran back up running back Boston Scott. They brought him back for about $2 million dollars-a-year deal. It’s just a one-year deal for him and he’s been very consistent and valuable to the football team. Scott is consistently solid and he doesn’t make mistakes. The 5’6″ 203 pound runner is a disciplined, tough guy, who does his job and he does it well.

Scott is not only a good ball carrier, but he is also good at picking up blitzes on passing plays and he’s a very good receiver out of the backfield. When the Birds get near the goal line, Scott does a great job of finding the end zone.

Despite how short he is, Scott is a powerful running back and he does a great job a breaking tackles and carrying defenders on his back, when he gets near the end zone. Boston did a great job last year, as a kick returner. He averaged 27 yards on 15 kickoff returns.

Scott is known as the Giant killer because he has had incredible success against the New York Giants. He’s played in nine games against the Giants and scored an amazing 11 touchdowns in those nine games. In those nine battles, he has run for 446 yards with a 4.8 yards per carry average. It’s astonishing that Scott has scored 11 touchdowns in the games against New York, but only nine touchdowns against the rest of the entire league. Who know how that is possible, but that’s why they call him, “The Giants Killer”.

The big thing about Scott is that he’s always prepared and he always plays hard. He’s a Pro’s Pro.

Scott will playing in the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell and the newly signed former Seattle Seahawk running back Rashad Penny. This probably means good-bye for Miles Sanders, who had a Pro Bowl season in 2022. In all likelihood, the Eagles will start the season next year with Gainwell, Scott and Penny.