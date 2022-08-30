Eagles Trade For Saints Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles made an aggressive move this morning because they weren’t happy with what they were getting from one of their safeties. They released veteran Anthony Harris, who started for them a year ago and had played for Birds defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, when coached in Minnesota for the Vikings.

I believe they thought he was a liability in the secondary, so they have aquired New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He seems to be stronger against the pass than Harris. There’s footage on line of Gardner-Johnson picking off a Tom Brady pass and returning the pick for good yardage. He seems to have good ball skills. The young safety, who played his college ball at University of Florida, had three interceptions a year ago and he’s only 24 years old. It seems like the Eagles are thinking on a long-term basis with this young man.

I would anticipate that they’re probably going to try to have him play the safety position opposite Marcus Epps. Gardner- Johnson was trying to work out a contract with the Saints, but they hadn’t been able to get it done, so now he’s an Eagle. I would imagine Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office are going to try to sign him to something long-term deal, once they get convinced that he’s got the talent they thought he had.

This does show the aggressiveness which the Eagles front office has right now. They’ve added a lot of good football players to this team, since the last season and they want to win now. They don’t just want to win, they want to win NOW!!!!

Hopefully, Gardner-Johnson can help them get it done.