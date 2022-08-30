The 2022 Eagles Final 53 Man Roster

The Eagles have made their final decisions with this year’s football team.

There was no surprise at the quarterback position. The Birds will start the season with Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

At the running back position, there were no surprises. Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell will start out as the team’s running backs. There was plenty of talk and rumors about the Eagles signing or trading for a big running back. We will see who they’re able to sign to the practice squad and of course an injury could change everything very quickly.

I was surprised that they kept only five wide receivers. I thought Britain Covey would make the 53-man roster. I still expect him to be around on the practice squad. It’s A.J. Brown, DaVonte Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor. It would have cost the Eagles money to release Reagor.

The Eagles hung onto three tight ends, Dallas Goedert, Jeff Stoll and Grant Calcaterra. It wasn’t a surprise. Cacaterra can run routes and get open but don’t ask him to block anybody.

The Birds have tremendous depth on their offensive line, so it wasn’t a surprise that they kept a total of ten big guys: Landon Dickerson, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Isaac Seumalo, Josh Sills. That’s a lot of beef.

They held onto to a total of nine defensive linemen. Here they are: Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Tarron Jackson, Josh Sweat, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams. I expect a big year from Sweat because I think the presence of Haason Reddick is going to help him. I think they’re going to be able to create pressure up the middle.

The Eagles have greatly improved their linebacker situation. They kept eight linebackers, starting with Haason Reddick, Shaun Bradley, Nakobe Dean, T.J. Edwards, Kyron Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Davion Taylor, Kyzir White.

The Birds have also greatly improved their cornerbacks. There are six on the roster: James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott.

The safety position has took a step up today. They’ve got four: Marcus Epps, Reed Blankenship, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, K’von Wallace.

The Birds kicking and punting specialists are as follows: Rick Lovato, Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs.

That’s the 53, but you know that they’re probably going to be some changes before the first game.