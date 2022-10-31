Eagles Blow Out The Steelers 35-13

It was like a clinic for the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown put on an amazing performance by connecting on three touchdown passes in the first half. It was like a practice against the Steelers. Hurts threw 50/50 balls to Brown and the Birds wide out out-muscled Pittsburgh defenders for the ball. I was thinking that the Eagles should avoid throwing the ball near Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers All-Pro safety, but Brown had little trouble going up and catching the football over Fitzpatrick‘s head.

The talented Birds receiver did a much better job timing his leap to catch the throw. They did their damage with big plays through the air because the Eagles didn’t run the football a lot. They simply put the ball in the air and were able to complete numerous big plays and of course Brown wound up with three touchdown catches and Hurts had four touchdown throws as he was able to connect with veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal.

I must give Pickett and the Steelers credit for putting together some long drives to score. The first scoring drive was a 19 play drive for a touchdown. On another drive in the second half, it took 16 plays for them to kick a field goal. Pickett, who has a strong arm, is learning how to dink and dunk for yards.

Miles Sanders had an outstanding game with nine carries for 78 yards, which is an average almost 9 yards a carry. Of course, he also scored a touchdown, but I would like to have seen the Birds give him the football more. there’s not much you can do when the Eagles are marching up and down the field and scoring touchdowns there’s not a lot of complaints but the nice game for for Sanders It’s amazing stats for AJ Brown six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns and think about it he dropped one pass that was going to be a big play yes and then he got tripped up by Fitz Patrick on a play that you looking like you might been going for another touchdown so just an outstanding game by Mr. Brown

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner Johnson had a nice game for the Birds. He had a sack and an interception. The Eagles defensive back is the type of player who has the foot quickness and ball skills, so he can cover like a cornerback. He has the ability to pick off passes but he also has the toughness to make tackles and make plays inside in the box.

The Eagles defense did a nice job of getting pressure on the young signal caller. They sacked him six times, stripped him of the football. Former Steeler, Javon Hargrave played like this game meant something to him. T.J. Edwards was able to get his hands up deflect the ball that Gardner-Johnson wound up coming down with it. Those were key plays in the game because the two turnovers by the Steelers ultimately had a lot to do with their coming up short.