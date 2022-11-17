Eagles Must Return To Fundamentally Sound Football

Many Eagles fans were very disappointed that the Birds experienced their first

loss of the season to the Washington Commanders, but in the long run it could

end up being a good thing because this football team will be forced to get back to

playing fundamentally sound football. The run defense is definitely an area, that

needs to be corrected. In another area, for the first time this year, the team’s

pass coverage was awful. Time and time again, the Commanders were able to

complete passes on third downs to convert first downs and keep possession of

the football. The pass blocking of Jordan Mailata must be more consistent and

the Birds must do a better job of maintaining ball security. These mistakes cost

the Birds the game and they must be corrected.



Let’s start with their run defense. The Birds were awful on Monday night in this

area. The key to playing solid run defense is the defenders identifying the run

play, attacking their blocker, defeating the block, then ridding themselves of the

blocker and coming off of him and making the tackle. The Eagles defensive line

and linebackers aren’t attacking the blockers. Too many times, they are getting

blocked and staying blocked. The Birds defensive line and linebackers must get

more violent with their hands in striking the blocker, then getting rid of him. This

is an attitude.



Secondly, the tackling has been awful. Birds defensive players have gotten into

the bad habit of just colliding with ball carriers and expecting him to go down.

Collision tackling isn’t good fundamental football. They must begin to wrap up ball

carriers with their arms and grab some jersey with their hands. Tackling begins by

coming in low, then using your lower body strength to get underneath the ball

carrier to lift him and make it difficult or impossible for him to continue to run.

After the first tackler wraps up the ball carrier and gets ahold of his jersey, the

second, third and fourth tacklers must tackle as well and go after the football.



They all surrendered third down conversion after third down conversion to

Washington. This must be corrected immediately. Commanders backup

quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked like a Hall of Fame quarterback on Monday

night against the Birds. The Eagles secondary, which I believe is the best in the

league, must get back to be fundamentally sound and locking down wide

receivers.



On the offensive side of the ball, Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata must

return to the habit of shuffling his feet and moving, rather than turning and

opening the gate for pass rushers. We all know that his technique was awful

against the Texans when he was beaten twice for sacks by Houston’s Jerry

Hughes. On the last third down the Birds had in the battle with Washington,

Mailata made the same mistake he made against Hughes. He stopped shuffling

his feet and moving in front of the pass rusher. Instead he stopped his feet, which

forces him to turn and let the pass rusher come around the corner. It forced

quarterback Jalen Hurts to take off running. Unfortunately, Hurts took off and ran

into a sack. It ended the drive and forced the Birds to punt. Mailata has to clean

up his technique and start staying in front of the pass rushers.



The final fundamental that must be corrected by the Birds is ball security. On one

of the key plays of the loss to Washington, Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins got

open deep and made a diving catch of a Hurts pass. While getting up and

continuing to run, Watkins forgot to secure the football. A Commanders

defensive back hit the Eagles receiver in the back and stripped him of the football.

The ball tumbled to the ground and so did the hopes of the Birds. This play cost

them the game. It occurred because Watkins forgot ball security, as he was

getting up and continuing to run. Ball security is a key to avoiding turnovers and

playing fundamentally sound football.