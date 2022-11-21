Eagles Steal One From The Colts, 17-16

The Eagles didn’t play the best football in their 17-16 win over the Colts, but they did just enough to come out with the victory. They’re starting to have a problem with turnovers and if it continues, it couldn’t destroy their season. It seems that the Eagles lack of attention to detail is creating problems.

On one of the turnovers, Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts was waiting for a deep pass route to come open, but he didn’t take into account that running back was Miles Sanders was blocking Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. He should have known that Sanders wasn’t going to be able to hold the block very long. Hurts’ arm was hit while, the ball was loose in the pile and one of the Indianapolis defenders recovered it. Fortunately, the Birds defense held and the Colts kicked a field goal.

Later in the fourth quarter with the Birds still trailing, wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a pass across middle, but he didn’t have the ball put away well enough and a defender came from his blindside and punched it out of his hands. Like last week against the Washington Commanders the Eagles wide receivers caught a pass and failed to protect it well enough. This time Brown made the mistake. His fumble was recovered by Indianapolis and they drove the ball down the field for a field goal that gave them a 16-10 lead with a little over 4 minutes to play.

These two turnovers could have been fatal if the Birds had been playing a better team than the Colts. They are going to need to step up their game going forward because there are better teams left on the regular season schedule and they’re going to need to beat better teams in the playoffs if they want to advance.

urts made a couple of throws in a couple plays and they wound up stealing a game from the Colts which isn’t a really very is it a very good football team the Eagles got out of Indianapolis with a 1.1 they aren’t playing up to the level they’re going to need to win a championship ultimately that’s the goal but

I will give Hurts credit in that he is a cool customer on the pressure. He doesn’t panick when the game is on the line. He stayed calm during the comeback, despite from a few very frustrating plays. Still the Birds can’t make it a habit of taking so long to get started. They’ve got to get in sync much sooner. Plus I think they throw the ball too much. I would like to see them make the running game a more consistent part of their attack.

The Birds were able to get it done defensively because of the new defensive tackles they signed. Veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh stepped and made major contributions in the run defense. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who gained over 40 yards on the first drive, was slowed down afterwards and didn’t gain a hundred yards on the day. The Eagles defense stopped the Taylor and that helped them focus on the Colts mediocre passing game.