Eagles Need & Get Complete Domination

The Eagles aren’t just aiming for the making the playoffs anymore, now they have to set their sights much higher on the totem pole. They’re clearly one of the best team in the NFL, so their goal must now be winning it all. They are going to need complete dominating performances to beat this teams like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Clearly somebody had a talk with the Birds Special Teams because they played their best game this season.

Their 35 to 10 beat down of the Tennessee Titans was right on time. It was probably their most complete game of the season because it involved every every aspect of the football team: the offenses, the defense and the special teams. In each area of the game they dominated the Titans, and even though Tennessee is one of the better teams in the AFC, the guys from Nashville didn’t look like they belonged on the same field with the Birds on Sunday afternoon.

One of the most valuable strengths of this year’s Eagles team is their offensive versatility. They can beat you running the football or throwing the football. We have seen the evidence of this fact showing through clearly in the last couple of games.

All of us remember the 363 rushing yards and the amazing day the Birds running game had against the Green Bay Packers last week. Well, this Sunday it was the Eagles passing attack which decimated the Tennessee Titans This is the essence of versatility and one of the main reasons that this year’s Birds football team could win it all.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Birds offense put up 380 yards passing and it was definitely the correct way to attack the Titans. They have a defense that’s very effective against the run but against the pass they’re mediocre at best. So Hurts and the Eagles receivers took the Titans pass defense to school. They beat them with short throws, intermediate throws and deep throws. It looked like a clinic.

Coincidentally, the one Eagles player who must have had this game circled on his calendar is former Titans wideout and current Birds wide receiver, A.J. Brown. He had a huge day with eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. His buddy, Mr. Hurts is making a strong push to be this year’s NFL MVP. He follows up a record setting rushing performance by throwing for 380 yards with three touchdowns, with zero interceptions and a 130 quarterback rating.

The entire team made a tremendous statement on Sunday because like the offense, the Birds defense was outstanding. They limited “Tennessee Superman Running Back” Derrick Henry to only 30 yards on 11 carries. His numbers were so bad that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill rushed for more yardage with 34 yards on 3 carries. The defensive line got after Tannehill with their pass rush and sacked him six times. The Titans didn’t even have 200 yards passing.

Even the special teams did an outstanding job against Tennessee. The kick off team put together a strong performance with a big hit by rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean. Rookie punt returner Britain Covey had a good day returning punts and putting the Birds offense on good scoring position. He returned six punts for 105 yards and a 17.5 average.

Going forward the Eagles will need to put together complete performances like the domination of the Titans, if they are going to have success in the playoffs and reach the ultimate goal. This team needs to be preparing to register victories, which are led by not only the offense and the defense, but also by the special teams.

We know that kicker Jake Elliott is ready to perform and come through with the season on the line. I’m confident Eagles punter Arryn Siposs will also come through in the clutch.

The Eagles have five games remaining in the season and they will be tested by different aspects of each opponent on the schedule. In Week 14, they will face a blitzing New York Giants defense and one of the most talented running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley. In Week 15, the Chicago Bears will feature one of the league’s best rushing attacks led by their young talented quarterback Justin Fields. In Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys, will be trying to avenge an early season loss, while featuring a tough running game and one of the league’s best defenses. In Week 17 and Week 18, we don’t know whether the Eagles will have wrapped up the division or not. If not, New Orleans Saints has a good defense and they have some very talented offensive players, who know how to win. The Birds will finish up against the New York Giants and chances are that the Giants may be fighting for their playoff lives.

The Birds need to stay sharp during this period. Hurts and his crew should be confident that they can win by either running or passing. The defense should feel confident about their ability to stop a powerful running or passing game. We need to see more quality performances by the special teams. This team has the talent to win it all, but they must seize the moment by playing their best football when everything is on the line.