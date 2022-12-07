The Eagles Need To Win It All, Right Now!!!

There were many Eagles fans and NFL followers wondering why the Eagles General Menander Howie Roseman was so aggressive about adding veteran run stoppers Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the defense. Why has he tried to immediately stack this team this year so that they can have a the best chance to win the Super Bowl title this year. Think about all the people they have added this year: A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson,

This has been an outstanding year for the Eagles, so far. They have a 11 and one record which is the best in the National Football League. They have a quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is playing at a MVP level. The defense has come into its own, both with the defensive line being one of the most formidable in the NFL, as well as the secondary being one of the best in the league.

I want to emphasize the situation the Eagles are in and why they must go after at Super Bowl title this year. So yes it’s a time of urgency for the Philadelphia Eagles. The fact that the Eagles are going to have to pay star quarterback Jalen Hurts $40 to $50 million dollars per year is going to have a major effect on the roster. They’re going to have to pay him and that’s going to take a big chunk out of the moneys they will be able to pay Hurts’ teammates going forward.

Don’t get me wrong, Hurts has earned this money. He’s by far the number one reason, the Eagles are 11-1 and on the verge of nailing down the home field advantage for the playoffs. I have never seen a quarterback improve so drastically in one offseason. Hurts has been showing everyone that he’s the franchise quarterback that they have been looking for. Right now he is in the driver’s seat as the top MVP candidate ahead of the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. He’s the type of quarterback who can dominate a game with his legs or with his arm. He can shine under the spotlight by leading the team to victories with everything on the line. Hurts has shown us that late in games he can make the correct decisions and take care of the football as a passer, but also tuck the ball under his arm carrying tacklers into the end zone. In so many ways, he has become the team’s leader both on the field and off of it.

He’s showing us that he can make all of the throws and do every other duty that is required. Hurts has played well enough to secure a $45 million dollar plus type of contract. The contract is going to lead to the exit of people like safety Gardner-Johnson, running back Miles Sanders, cornerback James Bradberry, linebackers TJ Edwards and Kyzir White, and additional key players on this year’s squad who are trying to find long-term deals. It’s going to be difficult for the Eagles to sign some of them the long-term deals because Hurts is going to eat up much of the salary cap.

I don’t know if they’re going to be able to sign Gardner-Johnson because he’s going to get a big deal from someone after showing his ability to make big plays as a safety. Despite the injury that has sidelined him, he’s got a good chance of being a Pro Bowl player and that is going to bring attention from other teams.

Sanders is on a pace to gain 1300 yards, but I don’t know if the Eagles will committed to bring him back. I don’t think Roseman believes in spending big money at the running back position. If Sanders and his representatives demand big money, I think he will end finding it elsewhere.

Bradberry is not going to play but so many more seasons. I think he will be looking for his final two or three year deal. There’s no way they can pay him and the other members of secondary.

We know how many times the Eagles have refused to spend money at the linebacker position. Edwards and White could decide to walk at the end of the season.

The bottomline is that the Eagles need to win the Super Bowl now. There’s a reason that this football team is so stacked. Like the team that won back in the 2017-2018 season, they are a team playing with a star quarterback that isn’t being paid yet. Much like he did in 2017, Roseman has utilized the additional monies at his disposal to push the talent on this squad to another level.

Once Hurts signs the new contract things won’t be the same, at least not age of many of their players. The Birds have two first round draft picks to utilize in restocking the talent on the team because of some of the veteran starters will go elsewhere to get new contracts.